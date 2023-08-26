Ayushmann Khurrana has struck back, and how. After back to back flops and under-performers like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G, Anek and An Action Hero, some of which really deserved to do quite well at the box office, all eyes were on how his Dream Girl 2 will end up doing ay the box office. After all, that’s also his most watched movie till date with a lifetime of 142.26 crores and hence there is an inherent fan following that it has built.

Well, that reflected in the opening day collections of the sequel as well which has netted 10.69 crores, a few lakhs more than Dream Girl (10.05 crores) which was his second biggest openers till date after Bala. In fact with this, Ayushmann Khurrana now has three of his films with a double digit score, though the actor has also delivered a century with Badhaai Ho which opened in single digits.

This is how the Top-10 openers of Ayushmann Khurrana look like:

Dream Girl 2 – 10.69 crores

Bala – 10.15 crores

Dream Girl – 10.05 crores

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 9.55 crores

Badhaai Ho – 7.35 crores

Article 15 – 5.02 crores

Doctor G – 3.87 crores

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – 3.75 crores

Nautanki Saala – 3.25 crores

Shubh Mangal Savdhan – 2.71 crores

The actor has been dabbling across genres over the years and he has been successful with a few and unsuccessful with some as well. However, Dream Girl 2 seemed like a rather safe proposition and finally it has done well too. Hopefully the film will end up having a good run at the box office and though it’s too early to say, a 100 crores run is something that Ayushmann would be hoping for with this one.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

