Hrithik Roshan celebrates Janmashtami! Be it Holi, Diwali or any Festival we have always seen the superstar celebrating all the festivals with great zeal and happiness.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media to extend wishes

On this auspicious occasion.

Advertisement

Hrithik wrote, “श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं”

The background music piece Hrithik Roshan shared on his social media wish post is from his Blockbuster film Krrish.

On the work front we are all excited to witness Roshan in Vikram Vedha by Neeraj Pandey.

Along with this we will also see Hrithik Roshan in Fighter Directed by Siddharth Anand with Deepika Padukone.

While talking about Krrish, Hrithik Roshan recently revealed that the film wouldn’t have been possible without Lord of the Rings. He shared that which father watched the first part of the film series in 2004 and said, “after completing the film, he called me and we discussed about the grandeur of the film and everything about it in terms of filmmaking, the characters and the setting.”

He continued: “At one point during our conversation he asked me, ‘Why can’t we have subsequent editions to our films? How about we extend Koi… Mil Gaya’? That’s how Krrish came into being.”

Expressing his gratitude, Hrithik Roshan further said, “I have to thank the makers of ‘LOTR’ for the idea behind the franchise of ‘Krrish’”.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Doctor Visit Sparks Pregnancy Rumours Again, But Here’s What They Were Upto!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram