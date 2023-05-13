Global icon Taylor Swift might be one of the biggest musicians on the planet but can she act? With an intention to kick-start her Hollywood career, the crooner actually auditioned for a role in the 2012 Les Miserables along with Eddie Redmayne. However, things did not go as Taylor Swift planned and her Hollywood dreams died a slow death. Scroll down to read how her audition consisted of brown teeth and garlic breath.

Circling back to Taylor Swift’s audition for Les Miserables, Taylor Swift during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show claimed, “Basically I was up for two roles…I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine. “This isn’t an experience I’m going to get again in my life,” as reported by Looper. The singer continued, “When I got there they put me in full 19th Century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, ‘You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne right?’”.

Taylor further shared, “Surely, that’s not the best look when you’re about to meet one of your favourite actors. When I met Eddie I didn’t open my mouth to speak.”

Taylor Swift further was also accompanied by Eddie Redmayne on the show and recalling his experience, the actor stated, “My overwhelming memory of it is that I’d just been to Pizza Express beforehand and I’d had some garlic dough balls.”

The Theory Of Everything star added, “They had us on the floor, like singing sweet nothings into each other and all I knew is just had garlic breath.”

