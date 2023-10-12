Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – a concert film documenting the ‘Bad Blood’ singer’s 2023-2024 Eras Tour, is set to release in theatres worldwide tomorrow, Friday, October 13. However, before Swifties across the globe can watch it in theaters, a star-studded premiere was held at the Grove, Los Angeles, on October 11, 2023. Many of Tay’s friends attended the premiere to show their support for the pop star, including the Queen herself – Beyonce.

Now, Taylor has reacted to the ‘Single Ladies’ singer making an appearance at her movie’s premiere via a social media post filled with love and respect for Bey.

Talking to her official Instagram handle a while ago, Taylor Swift shared a boomerang of herself and Beyonce enjoying popcorn. The short clip sees the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer enjoying the low-carb snack while the singer, who is awaiting the release of her concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, throws it towards the cameras. Scroll below to check out the video.

Reacting to Beyonce being part of the premiere, Taylor Swift wrote on Instagram, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Talking about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film, the concert film raked in an impressive $100 million in advance ticket sales. According to a recent Forbes report, the film expects a massive opening weekend that will likely make around $150 million-$200 million. It also noted that the film is likely to make $125 million from North America alone, and if it does happen, it would make Swift’s latest offering the highest-grossing concert movie of all time.

In other news, Taylor Swift looked like Frozen’s Elsa in a strapless bright blue Oscar de la Renta gown. The ensemble featured stunning floral embroidery and small cut-outs along its entire length.

How excited are you to catch Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Film in theatres? Let us know your excitement level in the comments.

