Meryl Streep is one of the most versatile and popular actresses of her time who not only entertained the audience with her acting gigs but also with her personality and charming aura. She knows her ways to hold her audience’s attention. She is the diva we all worship. From featuring in Little Women to Devil Wears Prada To Don’t Look Up and many more – she has been a part of a lot of successful and popular projects.

However, this one time, when she was accepting her award at the BAFTA, she had a slip of tongue and said what she wasn’t supposed to say. But was it an act, or was it a genuine mistake? Guess, we would never know! The video clip has gone viral, where Meryl’s jumbled-up sentence left the audience in a fit of laughter.

In the video clip, Meryl Streep can be heard saying, “I would like to thank BAFTA for this wonderful honor.” She continued, “I would like to spank thic…” and stopped the speech midways as she realized her mistake and gave a baffled expression and then carried on, “THANK SPIKE JONES,” leaving the audience laughing.

Meryl Streep can be seen in a gorgeous white pantsuit in the video. Well, while we are still obsessed with how eloquently she managed the mishap, netizens have been commenting on the clip. One wrote, “Best Part is that you’ll never know whether that mistake was genuine or just brilliant acting.”

Another one commented, “I’d like to strip Meryl Th–….. I mean THANK Meryl Streep….”

One of the classic comments can be read, “She was acting, I would bet a lot on that. Her intentional break right before the “spank” was to make sure she would say “spank” indeed.”

Another one penned, “Spoonerism. Spank thike Jones. Haha. Streep is great,” one of the netizens commented, “Day 999 and I am still confused whether she was acting or not the whole time.”

One of the fans recalled an incident with Jennifer Lawrence and wrote, “Remember when she got offended when Jennifer Lawrence told her GOAT and she thought goat animal 😂😂 but then Jennifer explained her GOAT means Greatest Of All Time..😂”

Well, we are confused, too! What do you think? Let us know.

