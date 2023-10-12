Billy Ray Cyrus has married Firerose.

The 62-year-old country music singer – who split from Tish Cyrus in April 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage – met Australian singer Firerose, 34, when he was working on the Disney Channel series ‘Hannah Montana‘ with his daughter Miley Cyrus, 30, in 2010 and after just over two years of dating, the pair have tied the knot.

Billy wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (11.10.23): “10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, “Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife” that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!”

The ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ hitmaker sparked speculation that he had got engaged to Firerose – whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges – in September when she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Billy is happier than he has been in a long time with Firerose. There had been problems in his marriage for a while.

“He and Tish have been on and off for the best part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the announcement in April.”

From 2006 until 2011, Billy Ray – who also has Braison, 29, and Noah, 23, with Tish and is also the adoptive father of her children Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34 – starred on the hit musical series with Miley and shared how he met Firerose by chance whilst on a break from shooting at the LA studios.

He said: “There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. [My late German Shepherd] Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he’d take care of his business and we’d stretch and I’d think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.’ She told me she’d had an audition and I said, ‘Well, I’m sure you got the job.'”

Billy Ray Cyrus has been in the country music industry for over three decades now. The singer has so far released 16 studio albums and 53 singles since 1992.

