Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Surpasses Top Gun: Maverick’s Lifetime Total In 15 Days (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a box-office juggernaut, breaking and rebuilding records. In 15 days, it has surpassed the all-time highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career, Top Gun: Maverick, at the North American box office, achieving a significant feat. It might even sit at the top of the all-time top grossers list in North America by the time it completes a month. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day edges closer to the $750 million mark domestically

The Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed Marvel movie collected a solid $19 million on its third Friday at the North American box office. It is the biggest 3rd non-holiday Friday domestically ever. It still has a stronghold at the box office, dropping just 55.6% from last week. In just 15 days, the Tom Holland starrer has hit $734.8 million at the box office in North America. It will cross $750 million and $800 million during this weekend only.

Brand New Day takes down Top Gun: Maverick in North America

For the unversed, Top Gun: Maverick is Tom Cruise‘s all-time highest-grossing film domestically and worldwide. It collected $722 million at the North American box office in its lifetime, including the re-release. It was also the 5th-highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo‘s list. Spider-Man: Brand New Day smashed the lifetime total of Top Gun: Maverick in just 15 days, becoming the new all-time 5th highest-grossing movie in North America, pushing Top Gun 2 out of the top 5 grossers.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in North America

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) — $936.6 million Avengers: Endgame (2019) — $858.4 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — $814.9 million Avatar (2009) — $785.2 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) — $734.8 million Top Gun: Maverick (2022) — $722.0 million Black Panther (2018) — $700.4 million Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) — $688.4 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018) — $678.8 million Titanic (1997) — $674.3 million

Today or tomorrow, Brand New Day will surpass Avatar’s $785.2 million to climb into the all-time top 5 domestically. It is tracking to earn between $65 million and $70 million in its third three-day weekend in North America. The Marvel movie will cross the $2 billion milestone worldwide very soon, and its current global total stands at $1.84 billion.

Box office summary of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Domestic – $734.8 million

International – $1.1 billion

Worldwide – $1.84 billion

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