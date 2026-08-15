Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 16: First Hollywood Film To Earn 450 Crore, But Will It Miss The Next Historic Milestone? (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is already a historic success at the Indian box office and continues to mint moolah even in its third week. After the first two weeks, the film faced a big hurdle with the release of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, but it still scored almost 4 crore on the third Friday. In the meantime, it has become the first Hollywood film to earn 450 crore net in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Spider-Man: Brand New Day earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The superhero film lost close to 8,900 shows on the third Friday due to Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. Still, with good occupancy throughout the day, it scored well. With a 27.77% drop from day 15’s 5.4 crore, the film earned an estimated 3.9 crore on day 16. Overall, it has earned 451.68 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 532.96 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 336 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2 – 111.78 crore

Day 16 – 3.9 crore

Total – 451.68 crore

Reaches 450 crore but likely to miss the next historic milestone

With 451.68 crore coming in 16 days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the first Hollywood film to hit the 450 crore mark in net collections. Given the response in the opening week, the film was a contender to hit the 500 crore milestone, but now, the target looks out of reach. From here, it needs 48.32 crore more to reach 500 crore, which looks a bit too much to cover. With shows being massively cut, Brand New Day’s business potential has definitely taken a hit.

More about the film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O’Connor under the banner of Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures, and Columbia Pictures. It also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo. The film was released on July 31.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India.

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Tom Holland Is Coming For Tom Cruise As Spidey Eyes Top Gun: Maverick’s All-Time Top 5 Spot!

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