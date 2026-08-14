The Odyssey India Box Office Day 28 Update! (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has completed four weeks at the Indian box office on a glorious note! Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Robert Pattinson starrer is chasing the 175 crore mark in the coming weekend. Scroll below for the day 28 report!

Touches the 170 crore mark in four weeks!

According to estimates, The Odyssey collected 1.28 crore on day 28. It witnessed a slight drop from the 1.35 crore garnered the previous week. The run has been excellent, with a stable momentum even in its fourth week, despite strong competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The epic action fantasy has raked in 15.65 crore net in its fourth week, which is quite healthy compared to the third week’s 23.69 crore. The total net collection now stands at 170.66 crore after 28 days in India. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 201.38 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net collection):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Week 3 – 23.69 crore

Week 4 – 15.65 crore

Total – 170.66 crore

Chasing the 175 crore mark this weekend!

Starting today, The Odyssey will have to compete against two major local releases in the Hindi belt – Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. It is to be seen whether Christopher Nolan’s film still makes the most of the Independence Day weekend and touches the 175 crore milestone at the Indian box office. It needs to earn over 188 crore to beat The Jungle Book in its lifetime. Interesting times ahead!

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 28 Summary

Net collection: 170.66 crore

Gross collection: 201.38 crore

Here’s the detailed The Odyssey day-wise collection breakdown in India.

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