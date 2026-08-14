Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 15 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is simply unstoppable at the Indian box office. The superhero sequel has wrapped up its second week on a historic note and is set to touch the 450 crore mark today itself. Scroll below for the day 15 update!

Scores a century even in its second week!

According to the official update, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected 5.4 crore net across all languages on day 15. It maintained a 5 crore+ streak even in its second week, which is commendable. There was a 14% drop in the last 24 hours, which is routine.

What’s even better is a second-week net total of 111.78 crore, which is rare for any Hollywood film. Back in 2019, MCU‘s highest-grossing film, Avengers: Endgame, had collected 72.35 crore in its second week. The cumulative total in India now stands at 447.78 crore net after 15 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 528.34 crore.

Check out the revised box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 111.78 crore

Total: 447.78 crore

To touch 450 crore today!

New benchmarks are loading for Hollywood films in India, thanks to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Today, Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial will touch the 450 crore mark with utmost ease. However, it will also face fresh competition from the local releases, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. It will be interesting to see how the superhero flick grows during its third weekend, which is also the Independence Day weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 15 Summary

India net: 447.78 crore

India gross: 528.336 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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