Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 22 (Photo Credit: Instagram)



Thalapathy Vijay’s political action drama Jana Nayagan has completed three weeks in theatres. H Vinoth’s directorial is mounted on a massive budget of 350 crore, and will wrap up as a losing affair in India. Scroll below for the day 22 update!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn in its third week?

According to the latest update, Jana Nayagan earned 67 lakh on day 22. It remained on similar lines to the last two days, which brought in 65 lakh each. The arrival of new competition is making the journey more difficult for Pooja Hegde co-starrer, which the masses have already rejected.

The total box office collection stands at 195.02 crore net after three weeks. Including GST, the gross earnings have reached 230.15 crore.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1: 153.55 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 31.6 crore

Week 3: 9.87 crore

Total: 195.02 crore

Jana Nayagan is a losing affair!

Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol co-starrer is mounted at an estimated budget of 350 crore. In 22 days, the makers have recovered only 55.72% of their total investment. With a deficit of over 150 crore, Jana Nayagan will wrap up with the losing verdict in India.

However, it may emerge as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 this weekend by surpassing Suriya’s Karuppu (198 crore). It needs less than 3 crore in the kitty, and the Independence Day weekend should bring about a favorable boost. Fingers crossed!

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 22 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 195.02 crore

Budget recovery: 55.72%

India gross: 230.15 crore

Overseas gross: 93.20 crore

Worldwide gross: 323.35 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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