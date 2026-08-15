The Odyssey China Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Jurassic World: Dominion’s Opening Day Gross ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Prime Video )

The Odyssey has finally been released in the theaters in China. It has posted a solid opening day at the box office in North America and surpassed Jurassic World: Dominion to rank among the top 10 biggest opening days for Hollywood films post-COVID. It is headed for a smashing debut, crushing the industry’s expectations at the box office in China. Scroll below for the deets.

The epic movie recorded one of the best pre-sales totals for Hollywood movies in post-COVID China. The film also received positive reviews from moviegoers in China. It is holding strong against the MCU juggernaut worldwide. In China, it will not outshine Brand New Day at the box office on its opening weekend, but it will still be a win for the Nolan-helmed movie.

The Odyssey at the box office in China

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, The Odyssey scored an epic opening day at the box office in China. It collected a magnificent $15.9 million on its Friday opening day in China. It includes the film’s $7.6 million in total preview collections, amassed across 57k screenings on Friday. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie recorded the 9th biggest opening day for Hollywood films in China post-COVID.

The mythological epic recorded the 9th-largest opening day for Hollywood in post-COVID China. It is under Avatar: The Way of Water‘s $23.2 million and Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s $35 million opening day collections, among others. It is the biggest opening day for any Christopher Nolan-helmed movie at the box office in China.

With such a strong opening day, The Odyssey is also eyeing a solid opening weekend at the box office in China. According to the report, it scored $4.6 million in pre-sales for Saturday at the box office in China. The Matt Damon starrer movie is poised to earn between $35 million and $45 million in its opening weekend in China. It will be one of the biggest three-day weekends for Hollywood films post-COVID and the biggest for Christopher Nolan in China.

The Odyssey has already crossed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. It is expected to beat Deadpool & Wolverine as the all-time highest-grossing R-rated movie at the worldwide box office. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was released widely on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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