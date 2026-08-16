The Odyssey North America Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Cruises Past This Star Wars Movie To Enter Top 25! (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus, The Odyssey, loses its #2 spot in North American box-office rankings. However, that does not mean it has lost its control at the domestic box office. The Odyssey has surpassed Disney’s biggie Finding Dory and a Star Wars blockbuster, breaking into the all-time top 25 highest-grossing films list in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Inches away from the $490 million mark domestically

The Homeric epic recorded another solid Friday, earning $6.5 million on its 5th Friday at the North American box office. It scored the 3rd-biggest 5th Friday non-holiday of all time domestically, with just a 26.1% decline from last Friday despite the loss of 386 screens on Thursday. It has also beaten Obsession once again to record the biggest 5th Friday for R-rated movies. The domestic total of the movie is $488 million and will cross $500 million by the end of today.

The Odyssey breaks into all-time top 25 grossers in North America

The Odyssey has surpassed the domestic hauls of two Hollywood blockbusters and entered the all-time top 25 highest-grossing films list. It has beaten Finding Dory‘s $486.3 million to break into the top 25 all-time at the North American box office and, to cement its position on the list further, has surpassed a Star Wars movie, too.

The Matt Damon starrer has also surpassed the domestic haul of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to climb to #24 on the all-time list of highest-grossing films in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. For the record, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace collected $487.6 million in its domestic lifetime, which The Odyssey has shattered in just 29 days.

More about The Odyssey

The Odyssey will be the 22nd film in history to cross $500 million at the box office in North America. It is expected to earn between $22 million and $25 million over its 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It has hit the $1.18 billion mark worldwide. The Odyssey was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $481.5 million

International – $695.3 million

Worldwide – $1.18 billion

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Odyssey China Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Jurassic World: Dominion As #9 Biggest Opening Day For Hollywood Films Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News