Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie North America Box Office: Bigger Than Ever! New Sequel Scores Biggest Opening Day In Franchise History! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie was also released in cinemas this Friday, and it has opened with solid numbers compared to other movies in the franchise. It almost caught up to The End of Oak Street’s opening day gross at the box office in North America. The film is also eyeing a strong debut this weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, The Dino Movie is the sequel to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, released in 2023. It has been directed by Cal Brunker and is based on the popular television series Paw Patrol, created by Keith Chapman. The latest sequel has received positive word of mouth and strong reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes platform.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest numbers, the animated family movie Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie has landed in theaters with strong numbers on Friday, opening day in North America. It landed at #3 in the box office rankings in North America, collecting a solid $7.4 million on its Friday opening day at the box office in North America. It might retain a spot in the top 3 in its opening weekend.

The Dino Movie has recorded the biggest and franchise-best opening day in the franchise. For the record, Paw Patrol: The Movie collected $4.5 million on its opening day in North America, and the 2023 movie Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie earned $6.8 million, holding the record for the biggest opening day in the franchise. The Dino Movie rewrites history by beating The Mighty Movie’s opening-day gross.

According to reports, the Paramount sequel is tracking to earn between $20 million and $25 million at the North American box office in its opening weekend. It is expected to land in the top 3 or 5 of the domestic box office rankings in its opening weekend.

What is the film about?

The movie follows the Paw Patrol as they find themselves in an unknown world inhabited by dinosaurs, where they team up with their new friend Rex to protect the endangered species from Mayor Humdinger, who plans to mine the island for its valuable resources. Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie was released on August 14.

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