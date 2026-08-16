DC Box Office Collection Day 9: Tamil Film Secures Hit Verdict (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer DC is truly unstoppable. Even with the release of Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons, Lokesh’s film has seen a strong second weekend at the India box office. The film directed by Arun Matheswaran has secured a hit verdict before the second weekend has wrapped up. DC has been among the top choices for the audience in major South Indian cities. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the film!

How Much Did DC Earn In 9 Days At The Box Office?

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut film picked up strong word-of-mouth at the box office from day 1. The film has stellar music by Aniruddh Ravichander, who just elevated the film’s theatrical experience. After opening at 4.4 crore, the film saw a boost in collections over its first weekend, ending the collection with 20 crore. The film recovered its cost in just 5 days at the box office. On its second Friday, the film earned 2.86 crore, while on its second Saturday, it earned 5.5 crore. This is a stunning 92% growth from its second Friday collection. The net total of the film stands at 50.26 crore at the domestic box office, which brings the gross to 59.31 crore. Overseas, the film collected 1.50 Cr on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to 20.25 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to 79.56 Cr.

Week-Wise Collection of DC

Week 1: 41.9 crore

Day 8: 2.86 crore

Day 9: 5.5 crore

Total: 50.26 crore

DC Secures A Hit Verdict

DC, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, has been made on a modest budget of 25 crore. The film recovered its budget in just 4 days. After its 9-day collections, the film has earned 50.26 crore in India. According to Koimoi’s parameters, a film that recovers its investment and earns 100% profit through net theatrical revenue is a clean hit. With DC crossing the mark, it has secured a hit verdict in less than 10 days.

More About DC

Directed by Arun Matheswaran of Captain Miller fame, the film also stars Sanjana AK and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s famous novel Devdas. Lokesh plays Devdas while Wamiqa and Sanjana play Chandra and Parvathy, respectively. The film places the popular characters in a Tamil Nadu, where violence in pursuit of justice is normalized.

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