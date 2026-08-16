Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emerges As Sunny Deol–Rajkumar Santoshi’s Top Grosser (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi, found some momentum on the second day after an underwhelming start. Since word of mouth has been positive, audience turnout was good on Independence Day, resulting in a collection of over 13 crore. Expectations were higher given Sunny’s post-COVID resurgence, but the impressive day 2 growth is an encouraging sign for the film’s box office run.

How much did Batwara 1947 earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Bollywood period drama benefited well from a national holiday. It didn’t just hit double digits; it went well past the 10 crore mark, scoring 13.5 crore. Compared to day 1’s 5.75 crore, it displayed an impressive growth of 134.78%. Overall, the film has earned 19.25 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 22.72 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 5.75 crore

Day 2 – 13.5 crore

Total – 19.25 crore

Becomes the highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi’s duo

With 19.25 crore, Batwara 1947 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ghatak (15.24 crore) to become the highest-grossing film by Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi at the Indian box office. Soon, it’ll become their first-ever 50 crore net grosser, and given the positive audience feedback, it has a chance of being their first 100 crore net grosser as well, depending on the weekday hold.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi’s films (net):

Batwara 1947 – 19.25 crore (2 days) Ghatak – 15.24 crore Ghayal – 9.5 crore Damini – 6.5 crore

Budget and recovery

Batwara 1947 was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 19.25 crore net. So, in 2 days, the film has recovered 16.04% of the budget. To enter the safe zone at the Indian box office, it must score 120 crore net, which is 100.75 crore away. Moving ahead, it’ll be a big task for the Sunny Deol starrer to avoid being a failure.

Advertisement

Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Batwara 1947.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 2: Beats Ek Tha Tiger’s Independence Day Collection, Becomes Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film As Lead

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News