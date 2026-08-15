Tamil superstar Suriya has once again proved his box office pull across global markets! Directed by Venky Atluri, the highly anticipated family drama Vishwanath And Sons opened in theaters worldwide on a roaring note, and the film has surpassed the opening day collection of Suriya’s last theatrical release, Karuppu, globally! Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, Suriya’s latest release has crossed the 30 crore mark globally!

Suriya Beats Karuppu Globally!

Driven by an explosive response across overseas territories, the film opened at 32.11 crore gross globally on Day 1. With this monumental opening, Suriya has comfortably surpassed the worldwide opening day collection of his last theatrical release. Karuppu opened with a gross collection of 29.29 crore worldwide.

Vishwanath And Sons Worldwide Day 1 Box Office

Suriya’s previous release Karuppu generated 11 crore overseas gross collection on the opening day. Thanks to an exceptional 14.00 crore gross from international circuits, including North America, the Middle East, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, Vishwanath And Sons has comfortably surpassed Karuppu’s opening with 27% higher overseas collection.

With an ambitious budget of 130 crore, the film recovered 11.8% of its total budget solely through Day 1 domestic net collections. Crossing the 30 crore mark worldwide on Day 1 with a solid 32.11 crore gross opening, Vishwanath And Sons is gearing up for a massive extended weekend total. It would soon enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 globally, surpassing Dhanush’s Kara and many other biggies!

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 15.35 crore

India Gross Collection: 18.11 crore

Budget: 130 crore

Budget Recovery: 11.8%

Overseas Gross Collection: 14 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 32.11 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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