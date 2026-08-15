Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: 8th Biggest Opening For Sunny Deol (Photo Credit: YouTube)



Sunny Deol’s latest outing, Batwara 1947, opened to shockingly low numbers at the Indian box office. Given the momentum the veteran Bollywood actor has been enjoying in the post-COVID era, the film was expected to at least come close to the 10 crore mark on day 1, but it missed it by a considerable margin. Despite a low start, it has managed to record Sunny’s 8th biggest opening of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Batwara 1947 earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Bollywood period drama released in a clash with Emraan Hashmi’s much-hyped Awarapan 2. It successfully secured an advantage in showcasing, but due to disappointing occupancy, it scored low. It has been learned that the film earned 5.75 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, which is just below our prediction of 6-9 crore net. It equals 6.79 crore gross.

Records Sunny Deol’s 8th biggest opening

Despite an underwhelming start, Batwara 1947 pulled off the 8th biggest opening of all time for Sunny Deol in India. It surpassed Chup (3.06 crore) to claim the 8th spot. It stayed below Singh Saab The Great (6 crore).

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top 10 openers in India (net):

Gadar 2 – 40.1 crore Border 2 – 32.1 crore Jaat – 9.62 crore Yamla Pagla Deewana – 7.95 crore Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 – 7.5 crore Ghayal Once Again – 7.2 crore Singh Saab The Great – 6 crore Batwara 1947 – 5.75 crore Chup – 3.06 crore Fool N Final – 2.63 crore

Batwara 1947 in trouble?

With word-of-mouth ranging from decent to mixed, Batwara 1947 is in a dicey position. For those who don’t know, the film was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore. With such a cost, the period drama needed a strong first weekend, but it seems that in front of Awarapan 2’s fever, the film won’t fetch healthy numbers. Even on weekdays, collections are likely to be decent-to-ordinary, thus making the box office journey tough for the Sunny Deol starrer.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Batwara 1947.

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