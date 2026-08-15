Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking & Prediction (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi, is turning out to be a beast at the Indian box office. Due to underwhelming promotional assets, the film was expected to stay below 15 crore net on the first day, but pre-sales left everyone stunned and paved the way for a start of 20 crore or more. On Independence Day, day 2, it is set to leave everyone jaw-dropped with advance ticket sales alone contributing 11 crore+ gross. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking and prediction report!

Over 1,800 more shows added

Firstly, regarding the show count, we saw a tussle for the higher show count between the Awarapan sequel and Batwara 1947. On opening day, the backing of Aamir Khan and PVR Inox Pictures gave Batwara 1947 the upper hand, but on the second day, the picture changed completely. The shows of the Sunny Deol starrer have been reduced, and Emraan Hashmi’s film has been allotted 1,878 more shows. This takes the show count from 9,122 to 11,000.

Awarapan 2 records 30% jump in day 2 advance booking

Awarapan 2 closed its day 1 advance booking by grossing 8.57 crore, and for day 2, a solid jump has been recorded. It has been learned that the film has grossed 11.18 crore through advance ticket sales for Independence Day. Compared to the opening day, it has recorded an impressive growth of 30.45%. Such a jump hints at a blockbuster Saturday!

Day 2 prediction: Targets 7th-highest collection on Independence Day

The advance bookings worth 11.18 crore gross are indicative of a solid jump on day 2. Also, given it’s a national holiday, spot bookings will be high throughout the day. Even in the night shows, Awarapan 2 has a chance of going overdrive, as there will be no drop since there’s no working day tomorrow. Considering all these factors, the Emraan Hashmi starrer targets a whopping 30 crore net at the Indian box office today. Depending on occupancy during the night shows, the collection might exceed 30 crore.

With an expected 30 crore net on day 2, Awarapan 2 eyes the 7th-highest collection on Independence Day, overtaking Mission Mangal (29.16 crore).

Take a look at the highest Independence Day collections at the Indian box office (net):

Stree 2 – 64.8 crore (including paid previews) War 2 – 58.85 crore Gadar 2 – 55.4 crore Coolie – 54.75 crore Jailer – 36.5 crore Ek Tha Tiger – 32.93 crore Mission Mangal – 29.16 crore Gold – 25.25 crore

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