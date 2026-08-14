Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office After 3 Weeks: Budget, Collection & Verdict ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bhootam Bhayyam, starring Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Shubham Jadhav, and others, has completed its third week at the Indian box office. Released amid decent buzz, the film started its journey on a fair note but failed to deliver the much-needed elevation in the days that followed. As a result, it turned out to be a commercial disappointment, earning less than 3.3 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 21!

How much did Bhootam Bhayyam earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy thriller has slowed down completely, with collections dropping below 5 lakh on a day-to-day basis. On the third Thursday, day 21, it scored just 2 lakh, showing no drop from day 20’s 2 lakh. Overall, it has earned 3.28 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 3.87 crore gross.

After a decent first week, Bhootam Bhayyam did see some footfalls coming in, but they weren’t enough to amass a good total. Now, with Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 releasing today (August 14), shows of the Marathi horror-comedy thriller have been reduced again, which almost drops the curtains on its theatrical run.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 2.21 crore

Week 2 – 75 lakh

Week 3 – 32 lakh

Total – 3.28 crore

Box office verdict of Bhootam Bhayyam

Bhootam Bhayyam was reportedly made on a budget of 4 crore, and has earned 3.28 crore net so far. So, in 21 days, the film has recovered 82% of the total budget and is still in deficit of 72 lakh or 18%. As of now, the film has almost wrapped up its run, and it won’t be able to add another 72 lakh to the tally. So, as per Koimoi parameters, it has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 3.28 crore

Recovery – 82%

Deficit – 72 lakh

Deficit% – 18%

Verdict – Losing

More about the film

Bhootam Bhayyam is directed by Ramchandra Gaonkar and produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Korade under the banner of Kyra Kumar Kreations. The film stars Chhaya Kadam, Saurabh Ghadge, Siddhant Sarfare, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Manmeet Pem, Pratap Phad, Kishor Chaughule, Sobita Kudtarkar, Suhita Thatte, and Ninad Limaye.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Eyes A Spot In Bollywood’s Top 6 A-Rated Openers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News