Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1 (Photo Credit: Instagram)



Mirzapur The Movie is one of its kind, as no Indian web series has been adapted into a full-fledged film before. There’s no denying that it is one of the most popular web series from India, and it has reached a wider audience over the years. Ever since the film’s announcement, movie buffs have been skeptical of the makers’ decision, but now, after watching the trailer, it appears to be a smart move.

Trailer delivers classic Mirzapur madness, meets expectations

It’s been almost a year since the action crime thriller went on floors, and finally, two days ago (August 11), the audience got to witness the much-awaited trailer. It didn’t offer anything new, but it did offer everything viewers expected. The typical Mirzapur-style madness was there throughout the promo, generating excitement.

Munna Bhaiyya’s comeback turns out to be the biggest highlight

Season 3 of the web series was significantly impacted by the absence of Divyendu Sharma, but the trailer of Mirzapur The Movie assures that Munna Bhaiyya will return with his antics on the big screen. And mind you, his comeback is the biggest highlight, instantly leaving viewers excited.

Perfectly suited for the big screen, the trailer leaves no doubts

Besides Divyendu, actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Ravi Kishan look in top form. The trailer of Mirzapur The Movie sends chills with its brutality while also offering glimpses of the show’s signature dark humor. From deadpan dialogue and cuss words to bold scenes, everything viewers expect is present in the promo. Not even for a second does it feel like the subject is unfit for a big-screen adaptation.

A good trailer sets the stage for a strong box office opening

On the whole, the much-awaited trailer lives up to expectations and definitely leaves us excited to catch it on the big screen. So, the impact has been positive, which positions the film for a solid start at the Indian box office. It is scheduled to release on September 4, which gives it the benefit of the Janmashtami holiday in several states.

Eyes a spot among Bollywood’s top 6 A-rated openers

Going by the trailer and genuine buzz on the ground, Mirzapur The Movie could score 17-20 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, it is likely to enter Bollywood’s top 6 A-rated openers of all time. The response to upcoming promotional assets will offer a clearer picture of its opening potential.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top A-rated openers in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Animal – 63.8 crore Dhurandhar – 28.6 crore Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crore Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Cocktail 2 – 14.10 crore Baaghi 4 – 13.2 crore Grand Masti – 12.5 crore Veere Di Wedding – 10.7 crore Raaz 3 – 10.5 crore

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