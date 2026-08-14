Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Emraan Hashmi Delivers 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2026! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Shivam Pandit’s return has resonated emotionally with the audience, and the impact is evident at the box office. The day 1 numbers of Nitin Kakkar’s film are an eye opener and prove that the audience needs light-hearted films they can emotionally invest in, as much as they need massive actioners! On the opening day, Emraan Hashmi’s film has surpassed expectations, crossing the 20 crore mark at the box office in India!

3rd Biggest Bollywood Opening Of 2026

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Emraan Hashmi‘s film, co-starring Shabana Azmi and Disha Patani, has officially brought the third-biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2026. It is a personal milestone for Emraan Hashmi as well. He has pushed Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s Ikkis out of the top 10 openers of 2026.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, August 14, Friday, Awarapan 2 earned in the range of 21 – 23 crore* at the box office. The film received a wide national release across single screens and multiplex chains, and registered an occupancy of 40% on day 1 across 9000 shows!

With an estimated budget of around 45 crore, the film has effectively recovered nearly 48% of its total budget on Day 1 alone! At this pace, the film is looking at the success mark on day 2 itself!

Check out the top 10 biggest opening days of Bollywood films at the box office in 2026 (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Awarapan 2: 21 – 23 crore* Welcome To The Jungle: 19.4 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore Dhamaal 4: 15.5 crore Cocktail 2: 14.1 crore Alpha: 9.25 crore O Romeo: 9.01 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 8.65 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 BMS Sales: Emraan Hashmi Is Selling 209 Tickets Every Single Minute – Loading A Superb Friday Opening!

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