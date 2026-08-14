Awarapan 2 Box Office Pre-Opening Record: Emraan Hashmi Brings 3rd Highest BMS Pre-Sales Of 2026! (Photo Credit: Youtube)

As expected, Awarapan 2 has surpassed the pre-sales of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, and everyone might just rub their eye in disbelief! Clearly, Emraan Hashmi has accomplished the unthinkable at the advance booking counters with his tragic romantic-action sequel, which is selling tickets like hot cakes on BMS. The final pre-sales of the film have been locked at 289.71K on BookMyShow!

Emraan Hashmi Beats Sikandar & Dhurandhar

To put things into perspective, Emraan Hashmi has clearly surpassed the pre-sales of Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar on BMS. Both films clearly had a bigger buzz than Emraan Hashmi’s sequel, and both were non-clash releases!

Awarapan 2 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales Final

Driven by phenomenal momentum in the final 24 hours, Awarapan 2 witnessed an insane jump on August 13, selling over 181K tickets in a single day on BookMyShow alone! A stunning post-evening spike pushed the total to 289.71K tickets in total! Awarapan 2 surpassed Sikandar’s pre-sale of 281K and Dhurandhar’s 224K pre-sale on BMS.

3rd Biggest Pre-Sales Of 2026

With final pre-sales officially locked, Emraan Hashmi has hit the first pre-opening record, claiming the spot for the third highest BMS pre-sale of 2026 for a Bollywood film! The romantic drama settles only behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. In fact, it has pushed Cocktail 2 out of the top 5 pre-sales of 2026, pushing Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle a spot lower!

Check out the top 5 pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2026 on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2: 2.41 Million Border 2: 404K Awarapan 2: 290K Bhooth Bangla: 170K Welcome To The Jungle: 124K

Awarapan 2 BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the advance ticket sales of Emraan Hashmi’s film on BMS.

August 10: 7.02K

August 11: 35.98K

August 12: 65.11K

August 13: 181.6K

Final Pre Sales: 289.71K

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi Is Aiming The Top 3 Spots For Romantic Drama Openers In The Post-COVID Era!

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