Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Beats Saiyaara To Record Biggest Romantic Opening For A Bollywood Film (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi is back with a bang! Yes, his latest release, Awarapan 2, has stormed the Indian box office by leaving all predictions behind. First, it surprised everyone with its advance booking numbers, and now, with the official collections for opening day out, it has given another sweet shocker. The film amassed well over 20 crore on its day 1, registering the biggest opening ever for a Bollywood romantic film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Awarapan 2 earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

In a clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, the Awarapan sequel got comparatively less shows. However, it didn’t have any impact, as the film, with strong occupancy, left everyone jaw-dropped. In our prediction story, we projected it to score 17-20 crore net on the opening day, but in actuality, the numbers are much higher, which helped it make history.

Awarapan 2 clocked a rocking 23.4 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, which is unbelievable. It equals 27.61 crore gross. Given the below-par response to promotional assets, even the 15 crore net looked dicey, but the nostalgia factor outshone all the shortcomings and drove impressive collections.

Makes history by beating Saiyaara!

With 23.4 crore, Awarapan 2 surpassed Saiyaara (22 crore) to register Bollywood’s biggest romantic opening. It’s a huge achievement, and such a response marks a solid comeback for Emraan Hashmi at the box office.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top romantic openers in India (net):

Awarapan 2 – 23.4 crore Saiyaara – 22 crore Kalank – 21.6 crore Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crore

Records Bollywood’s 3rd biggest opening of 2026

With 23.4 crore, Awarapan 2 has registered the 3rd biggest opening for Bollywood in 2026, overtaking Welcome To The Jungle (19.4 crore). Achieving such numbers in a clash is truly impressive. Also, for Emraan Hashmi, it has recorded the biggest-ever solo start, beating Raaz 3 (10.47 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 openers in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Border 2 – 32.1 crore Awarapan 2 – 23.4 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 19.4 crore Bhooth Bangla – 18.31 crore Dhamaal 4 – 15.5 crore Cocktail 2 – 14.1 crore Alpha – 9.25 crore O’Romeo – 9.01 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 8.65 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Awarapan 2.

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