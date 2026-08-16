Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 2: Beats Ek Tha Tiger’s Independence Day Collection, Enters Emraan Hashmi’s Top 3 Highest-Grossers As Lead (Photo Credit – Instagram/YouTube)

Awarapan 2 is performing like a beast during its opening weekend, exceeding expectations every day. After an excellent start at the Indian box office, the film went into overdrive on day 2, leaving everyone stunned. Given the jump in advance bookings and the buzz all over, the 30 crore mark was expected to be reached, but the official numbers are much higher than 30 crore. In the meantime, it pulled off the 5th biggest Independence Day collection.

How much did Awarapan 2 earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Awarapan sequel saw an impressive audience turnout through over-the-counter ticket sales on a national holiday, especially in B and C centers. At several properties, capacity issues arose, while at others, shows were increased to meet audience demand. With such craze, the film scored a superb 34.09 crore on the first Saturday, day 2. Compared to day 1’s 23.4 crore, it jumped by 45.68%. Overall, it has earned a solid 57.49 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 67.84 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India:

Day 1 – 23.4 crore

Day 2 – 34.09 crore

Total – 57.49 crore

Registers the 6th biggest Independence Day collection

With 34.09 crore, Awarapan 2 pulled off the 5th biggest Independence Day collection at the Indian box office. It surpassed Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (32.93 crore) to claim the 6th spot.

Take a look at the top Independence Day collections in India (net):

1. War 2 – 58.85 crore

2. Stree 2 – 55.4 crore

2. Gadar 2 – 55.4 crore

3. Coolie – 54.75 crore

4. Jailer – 36.5 crore

5. Awarapan 2 – 34.09 crore

6. Ek Tha Tiger – 32.93 crore

7. Mission Mangal – 29.16 crore

8. Gold 2 – 25.25 crore

Becomes Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd highest-grosser





With 57.49 crore coming in just 2 days, Awarapan 2 has become Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd highest-grossing film as main/parallel lead. It surpassed Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (55.47 crore) to grab the 3rd spot.

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossers in India as main/parallel lead (net):

Baadshaho – 78.1 crore Raaz 3 – 70.07 crore Awarapan 2 – 57.49 crore (2 days) Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai – 55.47 crore Murder 2 – 47.9 crore Jannat 2 – 42.5 crore Hamari Adhuri Kahani – 34.43 crore Azhar – 33.03 crore Raaz Reboot – 30.29 crore Jannat – 30.1 crore

Overall, the Awarapan sequel is Emraan’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossers in India (net):

Tiger 3 – 286 crore They Call Him OG – 194.15 crore The Dirty Picture – 80 crore Baadshaho – 78.1 crore Raaz 3 – 70.07 crore Awarapan 2 – 57.49 crore Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai – 55.47 crore Murder 2 – 47.9 crore Jannat 2 – 42.5 crore Hamari Adhuri Kahani – 34.43 crore

Advertisement

Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Awarapan 2.

Must Read: Vishwanath And Sons North America Box Office: Records Suriya’s 2nd-Highest Premieres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News