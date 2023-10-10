PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Dan Duran, Kristen Bell, James Marsden, Finn Lee-Epp, Luxton Handspiker

Director: Cal Brunker

What’s Good: It’s a film for kids, even smaller than those who enjoy Smurfs & Minions

What’s Bad: It never differentiates itself from a lot of such stories out there making ‘cute Avengers’ for the kids

The ‘super-pups’ are back, turning into ‘mighty-pups’ this time to be the superheroes no one thought we’d need. Under the supervision of the mastermind 10-year-old human leader Ryder (Finn Lee-Epp), the ‘mighty-pups’ dodge a meteor attack planned by the baddie Victoria Vance (Taraji P. Henson).

Upon dodging, they’re gifted cool superpowers, making you think of Team X-Men but pups. From being a wrecking ball to a walking magnet, every puppy possesses some power apart from dachshund Liberty (Marsai Martin). How Vance returns to plan an attack on Adventure City & how the ‘mighty-pups’ make sure no one gets hurt is what the basic storyline is about.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Movie Review: Script Analysis

Cal Brunker, along with Bob Barlen & Shane Morris, has worked on the story and screenplay, which are the top 2 weak things about the film, but does it even matter? Even if the story is a straight lift-off from the 2018 spin-off of the show that exactly showed a meteor crashing into Adventure Bay, giving the pups superpowers, would the kids even bother?

A character named ‘Chase’ is made to randomly drop a Top Gun reference in “I feel the need…for super speed!” leaving the kids scratching their heads and parents thinking, “Why?” The entire message of “No pup’s too small!” while tackling Skye’s (Mckenna Grace, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) insecurities is the only track that makes the movie feel more meaningful than it actually is.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Movie Review: Star Performance

Mckenna Grace lends the voice to Skye, a heartening 7-year-old cockapoo, who takes over the center stage while beautifully dodging her insecurities. Taraji P. Henson’s villain, Vee, is super-weak & is there to invoke laughs rather than scare the kids.

There are many celebs making a cameo, including Chris Rock as a talking kitten, Lil Rel Howery as a television news anchor, Serena Williams as a yoga instructor, and Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West as a pampered poodle and one of the Pomeranian pups respectively. All these are a part of the film only because the makers apparently want to sell more merchandise by roping in big ‘parents’ celebs so they can involve their kids and make some quick money.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Movie Review: Direction, Music

Cal Brunker has done a satisfactory job of bringing a story to life that has been narrated a few times before. There’s nothing Pixar-like despite seeing some shades of it somewhere in between.

Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel, Fortnite) has given the background score, which is as generic as it can get. Not a single set-piece you’d take home with you or even till the car.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, everyone knows this is for kids, and despite that, it feels like a compilation of a few average Paw Petrol episodes.

Two and a half stars!

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Trailer

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie releases on 13th October, 2023.

