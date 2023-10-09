Kanye West and Bianca Censori allegedly entered into a secret marriage just one month after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Their marriage, conducted under a confidential marriage license in December, was kept private initially, leading to months of speculation regarding their relationship status.

The rapper, now known as Ye due to a legal name change, and Bianca have been committed to maintaining a low-key relationship. Nevertheless, their frequent public appearances have sometimes stirred up controversy. It appears that Kim is less than thrilled about Ye’s confirmation of his marriage to Bianca.

Kim Kardashian reportedly feels “annoyed” with Kanye West after the revelation that he legally married only a month after their divorce was finalized. Inbaal Honigman, as mentioned in a Mirror report, suggests that the reality TV star has grown weary of her ex-husband’s perceived lack of transparency.

Inbaal Honigman is a well-known and beloved celebrity psychic and body language expert. She recently conducted a Tarot reading for the star of “The Kardashians,” uncovering the true emotions behind the news of Kanye’s official nuptials.

“Kim is certainly annoyed over the revelation that Kanye is married to his new lady, but the reasons are not at all romantic,” Inbaal said. Pulling Tarot cards for Kanye and Bianca, and what drives them, and for Kim, and how she feels about them all “reveals that all three are each fighting their demons, but what keeps them united is business, not pleasure.”

Inbaal revealed: “Bianca gets the 9 of Wands card in relation to Kanye. It is a Tarot card that represents resilience in the face of adversity. It means that for her, being Kanye’s wife isn’t easy, and she feels as if she doesn’t matter a lot of the time. As for Kanye, he receives the 9 of Swords Tarot card in relation to Bianca. It is a card that represents mental struggles and insecurity. If the Gold Digger hitmaker believed that the Australian architect would exorcise his feelings of inadequacy, he was mistaken.”

Inbaal then pulled the 6 of Disks, a card of financial success, and noted, “This is about their bank balance, not about their love.” She then returned to Kim Kardashian and said, “Interestingly, Kim’s card in relation to Kanye West is the 7 of Cups, a harsh card of deception and overwhelming emotions. She has had just about enough of his dishonesty. The Tarot card connecting Kim and Kanye is the 8 of Disks, which is a card of hard work. They may still have some business interests together, and that’s all the California beauty wants from her ex-husband, that he should honor their business arrangements.”

