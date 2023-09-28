The Creator Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and ensemble.

Director: Gareth Edwards

What’s Good: It is an idea that is not easy to execute, almost impossible for filmmakers unsure, but the visual translation, even with the flaws, speaks for itself and even manages to win the audience for the most part.

What’s Bad: The broad strokes make America look like an agency wanting to stop AI rather than a country that has suffered the effects of it.

Loo Break: While there are flaws, the movie has something or the other going on at every juncture. Missing one isn’t recommended.

Watch or Not?: It is indeed entertaining and fascinating to see this idea translate on screen especially when the real world is, in a way, already fighting for the exact cause as we speak. Go for it.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: In Theatres Near You.

Runtime: 120 Minutes.

We are in 2065, 10 years from a nuclear attack on Los Angeles that wiped off the entire existence of the country and was allegedly led by AI. America, which promoted the tech in the first place, is now fighting to eradicate its very roots and is now fighting against the AI Hub in Asia. How an undercover agent takes down the game is The Creator.

The Creator Movie Review: Script Analysis

Whether AI will replace us or coexist is a conversation the world is busy having. An entire industry is revolting against its presence in their work ecosystem and the threat it possesses on their livelihood. But did we ever think the technology could very much take over the world with not just the creative aspect but even replace us, the civilian folks, probably just breathing? Gareth Edwards imagined it already and turned the thought into an ambitious idea where he finally ends up saving the very creation he starts out against. Does he defeat his own purpose, though? About that later.

The Creator comes from the pen that shaped a Godzilla movie, Rogue One, and a few more IP projects. Gareth Edwards shapes a very unique film right between the tsunami of franchise movies that have started to reach their saturation limit. As an idea, The Creator is a very relevant topic for the time it is releasing, regardless of the fact that it is set almost five decades from now. The fight against AI is already initiated, and the levels will only elevate with each passing discovery. So, do we, at some point develop emotions for the machine that was never really alive? The exploration of this very question is what makes the drama and emotional aspect of the movie.

AI takes over the world and destroys its very creators only to rule the kingdom and have ‘freedom’. It is the power dynamics that plays a huge part here. But Edwards is not over-ambitious at any point. He doesn’t set his movie in a land that looks dystopian. Even the area captured by the AI is pretty normal looking and isn’t dramatic to make the visuals gory or dreadful. The conversation is sharp, and crisp enough to make a statement even when it is not the centre of discussion. Now, people are talking about donating likeliness over blood to support the AI and not life. The Creator makes a point that shows you how aware it this that destruction can be of the maximum impact, but humans will, most of the time, think from their hearts, and it is love and humanity that will outdo it all.

However, The Creator does borrow a whole lot from some past cult Sci-fi movies. You see a bit of Blade Runner, the effects of Edwards’ last movies, and the references for machinery is very similar to many other films. What adds to this is how the writing, while emphasising the human-machine relationship, ends up writing the parties involved in broad strokes. America is more of an agency doing a witch hunt against AI makers rather than a country. There is no agony of the people who lost everything to a nuclear disaster.

The Creator Movie Review: Star Performance

John David Washington has a very convenient at good role at hand. He has done things more complex than this, so Joshua doesn’t really feel like a path-breaking character. Of course, it is a lucrative movie, and he serves the purpose well.

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, as Alphie, is adorable. While she has only much to do, she does it very well. The emotional scene by the end are hers and only hers. Gemma Chan is criminally underused in this drama, and I so wish she had much more.

The Creator Movie Review: Direction, Music

Gareth Edwards as director, is very sure about how he wants his product to look and feel like. The set design is interesting, and the idea of showing an AI Simulation bring created, AI dressed as a saint, and AI farmers, is interesting and intriguing. His direction goes a bit weak when action is involved. This trajectory is done by James Cameron in the Avatar Franchise; we want more now.

The sound design is brilliant for the lack of a good adjective. For someone who was criminally unaware Hans Zimmer was involved, I was in for a treat. Every time the narrative shifts to India, Hans does what he knows best. You will see.

However, the climax of the movie ends up taking the AI’s side and talks of co-existence. But what is the point Edwards is trying to make? Does he mean we need to have AI bots work around and with us? Does he mean they should have their own world? I am confused.

The Creator Movie Review: The Last Word

It is indeed a very good idea and must be watched. Some flaws and similarities can be ignored.

The Creator Trailer

The Creator releases on 29th September, 2023.

