Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: John Cena, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, and ensemble.

Director: Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears.

What’s Good: This is literally the drawings on our tiffin boxes coming to life but aren’t stuck in time. Their story remains the same but the set up walks with the progress.

What’s Bad: The movie runs towards conclusion too fast. It looks like there was a scarcity of content, even if there wasn’t.

Loo Break: It is an amazing entertaining watch and a rather short film. Take one of you can’t hold.

Watch or Not?: This is the franchise that taught us what mutants are ages ago. If you want to revisit your childhood, this is a better film out of the seven based on these iconic turtles.

Language: English.

Available On: In Theatres Near You!

Runtime: 99 Minutes.

User Rating:

A rather wise decision, we are taken back to the teen years of the Ninja Turtles when they were curious boys trying navigate life and not just peep outside the sewer they were kept in all their life, but live amongst the people in the human world. A Super Fly born out of the same situation is standing against them and is building a machine to make every animal mutant and wipe out humans from Earth.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Movie Review: Script Analysis

One has to accept the fact that the Spider-Verse Franchise has ruined us for good. Now, the expectations with animated projects is much higher, and our standards are raised. Add to that Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse released recently only to make us realise that there is more scope than we have seen. So now when Jeff Rowe sets out to tell the story of Ninja Turtles and that too of their teen years, does he meet those standards?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, based on Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s characters, is written by Jeff, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen & Dan Hernandez (all credit for story and screenplay), is a much thought about and researched project that the last six movies that exist in this franchise. We have known the Ninja Turtles for our entire existence (at least the 90s born); they have been on our bags, water bottles, tiffin boxes, book labels, and even t-shirts. So when a filmmaker decides to bring so iconic and old characters back to the screen after a gap, he has to somewhere stay true to the nostalgia but also change the narrative and the syntax somewhere.

Enters the new screenplay of the movie that, is about teenage Ninja Turtles and their grind to find acceptance and a place in the human world. These teen turtles who want to go to college are like any other gang of teenage boys. They talk in slang, shoot TikTok videos, are curious about almost everything, want to be famous, are attracted to people, and feel they can fight the whole world. So even when it is the history of these Ninja Turtles, their characterisation is very much rooted in the present and is relatable. Even when they crack the lamest jokes by naming each other Michael Angelo, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more, they have puns ready to serve.

Ninja Turtles goes meta in the way it is written when Jackie Chan movies turn out to be their guidebook to learn Kung-fu. But it falters when it decides to rush the main conflict and run towards the climax. This dilutes the impact, and not much is served in the end.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Movie Review: Star Performance

Let’s celebrate the moment that Ice Cube, the man known for his questionable raps, is the voice of the villain in a children’s movie. He Hip-Hops his way into the movie and makes sure you love him when he does that.

Paul Rudd and his antiques continue to be evident even when it is just the voice; even John Cena joins him in the gig. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon do complete justice to the Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Movie Review: Direction, Music

Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears are both very sure about their source material. They use the same technique in animation that Spider-Verse does, and that helps them because even the world of Ninja Turtles is vibrant enough to complement the animation style. The comic book vibe in parts is interesting but also very randomly used. But the best part is that Jeff understands that the movies about the old characters will now need a fresh heart, and he adds just that.

The music is fun, and the digs taken at some very popular songs are hilarious. You will be definitely enjoy them a lot.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Movie Review: The Last Word

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a good example of how old concepts can be revived with a fresh blueprint. You should give this one a chance.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releases on 01st September, 2023.

Share with us your experience of watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Advertisement

For more recommendations, read our Blue Beetle Movie Review here.

Must Read: Heart Of Stone Movie Review: Is This The Saturation Of ‘Let’s Save The World’ Genre? Ft. An Adorable Villain Alia Bhatt, Charming Gal Gadot & Well, Jamie Dornan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News