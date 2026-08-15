VisionQuest Trailer Review (Photo Credit – YouTube)

The final chapter in the Wanda+Vision trilogy is finally set to be released this year on Disney+. After WandaVision and Agatha All Along, VisionQuest will be released this year with Paul Bettany reprising his role as Vision. With Marvel dropping the show’s first official trailer, I am all giddy and excited to dive in and share my two cents. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, the first series WandaVision was released in 2021, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn in key roles. The second series was Agatha All Along, which came out in 2024. This upcoming show starring Paul is the 18th television series in the MCU. It is also part of MCU’s Phase Six, and it will give fans a better look into Vision’s life and mind!

VisionQuest trailer review

In 2021, we saw Vision fly into an uncertain future, and this trailer and the series seem to take place in the mind of White Vision. In the VisionQuest trailer, we see him in his human form living a vibrant life with the other AI characters from the MCU, and the biggest surprise is Ultron’s return. Jarvis, Ultron, Friday, and E.D.I.T.H. are all living inside Vision’s head, meaning his memories from his former life have returned, but in essence, he is still very lost.

James Spader’s Ultron is as spectacular as he was before in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and he is not done with his evil scheming yet. Ultron seems to be trying to take over Vision’s head, and others are quite concerned about it as well. While he deals with inner turmoil, someone in the real world is trying to end it all, and we also see a young man claiming to be Vision’s son. Paul Bettany’s character would have to overcome it all to save the day once again. It is a carefully crafted trailer that has shown us almost all the players involved and the threats they will face, creating just the right amount of excitement.

The master stroke by Marvel was revealing James Spader’s Ultron in the first trailer itself. Spader’s character received widespread praise and is considered one of the best villains introduced in the MCU. With Marvel having a tough time in recent years, it was wise for them to show one of their greatest villains in the first trailer itself. It has vibrant color palettes and dark ones, too, perfectly conveying the show’s mood. We saw Billy in Agatha All Along, and now Tommy Maximoff is returning in VisionQuest. We saw Billy go in search of Tommy at the end of the 2024 series, and he might make a special appearance in this show.

Final thoughts on the VisionQuest trailer

The show is bringing back former MCU AI characters whom we have only heard of previously. seeing them on screen, and it will be fascinating, especially as their return would play a significant role in shaping Vision’s mind and his future. He will finally come to terms with himself in this show.

Check out the trailer below.

More about the VisionQuest series

Paul Bettany returns as Vision, James Spader returns as Ultron, Orla Brady as Friday, Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., T’Nia Miller as Jocasta, and James D’Arcy as Jarvis. The show reportedly has eight episodes, and it will premiere on October 14.

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Thomas Crown Affair Trailer Review: Michael B Jordan’s Version Of The Popular American Heist Thriller? Say No More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News