Irumudi Trailer Review: Ravi Teja Is A Doting Dad By Day And A Protector When Trouble Hits (Photo Credit – Facebook)

The trailer of the Telugu drama Irumudi has been unveiled. The film starring Ravi Teja promises him in a different genre. With the ga of Maa Maharaj, Ravi has largely been associated with action thrillers. But now, the Telugu star is all set to explore a soft character- a doting father who will go to any lengths to make his daughter feel safe and secure. The family man avatar suits Ravi Teja, and the Irumudi trailer gives a glimpse of the same.

As per the trailer, Ravi Teja plays Trinadh, a family man who is also struggling with alcoholism. He is a deeply devoted father to his young daughter, Mani, played by Baby Nakshatra. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays his wife, Kaveri. The trailer opens with lighthearted moments showing Trinadh as the ideal father to his daughter. He boosts her confidence and becomes the rock-solid support in her life. Trinadh teaches her to be brave and always come to him if she faces any problem. He is seen creating a safe space for his daughter. This is until the story takes a dark and unexpected turn.

The trailer of Irumudi hints that a tragedy leads Trinadh to turn alcoholic and violent. His violent nature begins to scare his daughter. This is when he decides to undertake his annual 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha to visit Sabarimala. He wears the sacred mala to take control over his life and win back his daughter’s trust.

Simultaneously, his daughter’s school witnesses the death of a fellow girl child. The trailer shows that the blame is passed on to the teacher, whose teaching method led the student to take the grave step. However, it is followed by a series of abductions and killings of young girls in the village. All the school-going girls are scared. Even as some people take advantage of their fear, Ravi Teja steps in to protect not just his daughter but all the girls in the village.

Even during his Deeksha period, Trinadh takes charge to protect his daughter and other at-risk school-going children. The title itself has a strong connection to the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Irumudi is the bundle every devotee carries on their head during the climb up the Sabarimala hill. It is considered sacred and essential to the pilgrimage, symbolizing both offering and surrender.

One of the most interesting factors is seeing Ravi Teja in a completely new space after a long time. Even though the film promises to rely on heavy emotions, it will also see some action moments!

Watch the trailer here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more trailer and teaser reviews!

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