Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu OTT Release Date Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu are absent from the box-office news, and their underwhelming run rushes their streaming release, too. The Pedro Pascal starrer will arrive on its home streaming platform very soon. It is the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie, and despite the franchise’s popularity, it failed to light up the box office. Scroll below to find out when and where it will be released online.

The movie received average ratings from the critics, who gave the film 60% on the Rotten Tomatoes platform, and the collective consensus states, “Bountiful in action but threadbare in narrative thrust with its episodic structure, this Star Wars is more of a skirmish that coasts on the charm of its central dynamic duo.” However, the audience liked it better and gave it 86%, yet it underperformed financially.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’s box office performance

According to Box Office Mojo’s numbers, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collected a solid $81.67 million at the North American box office in their opening weekend. In its domestic run, the film has collected $177.7 million at the box office. Internationally, the film did not win hearts either, collecting just $167.3 million, bringing the worldwide haul to $345.06 million. It has been pushed out of the global top 10 for 2026 and currently sits at #13.

Box office summary of The Mandalorian and Grogu

Domestic – $177.7 million

International – $167.3 million

Worldwide – $345.0 million

When & where will it be released online?

It is a Disney creation, and thus the film will stream on Disney+. After experiencing a dull run at the box office, the Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver starrer Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will start streaming on Disney+ from September 2. The Mandalorian and Grogu movie takes place after the show’s three seasons, which aired on the same platform. It might get a warmer reception on its streaming network. It follows Mandalorian Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu as they embark on an exciting new Star Wars adventure.

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