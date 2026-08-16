The End Of Oak Street North America Box Office: Anne Hathaway Starrer Fights For Top 3 As Weekend Race Gets Tighter! (Photo Credit – Facebook)

The End of Oak Street has snatched the #2 spot from The Odyssey at the North American box office rankings. The interesting part is that both films feature Anne Hathaway in a leading role. The latest sci-fi survival thriller, however, is facing a tough battle to keep its spot intact in its opening weekend at the North American box office. Scroll below for the numbers.

It scored strong numbers from its Thursday previews, but that is not enough to ensure a solid debut. It suffers from weak word-of-mouth; hence, the film will face a challenging road ahead throughout its run. The movie has received a B on CinemaScore, which is an underwhelming result for a sci-fi. It is on par with Jurassic World: Rebirth and Tenet.

The End of Oak Street at the North American box office

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor starrer The End of Oak Street collected just $8.1 million on its Friday opening day at the box office in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. It is below District 9’s $14.2 million and The Meg 2: The Trench’s $12.1 million opening day grosses. It is more than The Creator’s $5.6 million opening day collection at the domestic box office.

Although it has landed at #2 in the domestic box office rankings, the film will have to fight for a spot in the top 3 with Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie and The Odyssey. Anne Hathaway is once again battling herself at the box office. Since Spider-Man: Brand New Day will remain at #1, they are fighting for the remaining two places in the top 3.

Opening weekend projection of The End of Oak Street

It is on track to record the third-best opening weekend of 2026 for Anne Hathaway at the box office in North America. According to reports, the sci-fi movie is tracking to earn between $20 million and $25 million over its three-day opening weekend in North America. It is not looking extraordinary, but the film can turn its fate around in the coming weeks; for now, people are still attracted to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

What is the movie about?

The film follows the Platt family as they band together to navigate their new surroundings after a cosmic event transports their suburban neighborhood to an unknown place. The End of Oak Street was released widely on August 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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