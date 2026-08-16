Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 9: Will Varun Tej Starrer Enter Safe Zone?

Varun Tej’s latest release, Korean Kanakaraju, started at the box office on a promising note. The comedy-horror film also became one of the top 3 highest-grossing films of Varun Tej’s career in a short span of time. However, the film has slowed down at the box office and may struggle to enter the safe zone. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of Korean Kanakaraju.

How Much Did The Film Earn in 9 Days At The India Box Office?

The comedy horror film was released in theaters on August 7. It opened with an impressive 4.2 crore net across 1,656 shows nationwide. The film maintained momentum over the opening weekend. However, it saw a 50% drop on its first Monday. On its first Thursday, the daily collection dropped below 1 crore. On its second Friday, the film earned 0.69 crore. However, it saw a 131% boost on its second Saturday, earning 1.6 crore. While the growth is significant, the net collection for the Independence Day holiday was not as high as it should have been.

Week-wise Box Office Collection Of Korean Kanakaraju

Week 1: 19.01 crore

Day 8: 0.69 crore

Day 9: 1.6 crore

Total: 21.3 crore

Korean Kanakaraju Budget and Recovery

The Varun Tej starrer was reportedly made on an estimated budget of 38 crore. The film has so far recovered 56.05% of its budget from India’s theatrical collections. However, with the film only earning 1.6 crore on its second Saturday, which was also a national holiday, it will struggle to enter the safe zone. The film also lost nearly 50% of its shows from the second Friday. With the weekend collection below 2 crore, the second-week collection might be under 1 crore per day. At this pace, the film may struggle to recover investment cost and enter the safe zone. This would also mean a 3rd flop for the actor in a row after Matka and Operation Valentine.

The film is yet to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026. It needs more than 5 crore to beat Nari Nari Naduma Murari and enter the top 10 list.

Here are the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office:

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu: 218.47 crore Peddi: 244.27 crore The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 72.38 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram: 62 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 53.9 crore Lenin: 49.31 crore Chennai Love Story: 38.31 crore* Dacoit: 36.7 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 26.27 crore

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*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Summary

Budget: 38 crore

India net: 21.3 crore

Budget recovery: 56 %

India gross: 25.13 crore

Overseas gross: 5.3 crore

Worldwide gross: 30.43 crore

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