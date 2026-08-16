Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Can Pixar’s Sequel Beat The Lion King (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Toy Story 5 has left the domestic top 5 rankings with two new releases joining the list. It has entered the final lap of its box office run at the box office in North America. It has surpassed multiple family-friendly animated films domestically, but will it beat The Lion King’s domestic total in its original run? Keep scrolling to find out.

The film is on track to become the first animated film of the year to cross the half-billion mark at the domestic box office. It is already the biggest animation of the year and among the all-time top 10 grossers as well. People are still drawn to the Toy Story franchise, and the film’s huge success is evidence of that.

Toy Story 5 at the North American box office

Up until last weekend, it was among the top 5 in the domestic rankings, but it will not be there anymore this time. However, it has a stronghold at the North American box office and might squeeze in at the last moment. According to the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, the Pixar sequel has collected $473.8 million at the domestic box office in 57 days. It will hit $480 million at the domestic box office this weekend.

Can it beat The Lion King’s lifetime total in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Lion King is the all-time #19 highest-grossing film at the North American box office. It is the remake of the 1994 Disney classic of the same name. Jon Favreau directed the 2019 animated remake and became a huge box-office success domestically and worldwide. The Lion King collected $543.6 million in its lifetime at the North American box office.

Toy Story 5 is still almost $70 million short of surpassing The Lion King’s domestic haul and breaking into the all-time top 20 domestically. However, Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $480 million and $500 million in its original run in North America. Therefore, the Pixar sequel will not be able to conquer the domestic haul of The Lion King.

Toy Story 5 has hit the $1.09 billion cume at the worldwide box office. It will not be able to beat The Lion King at the worldwide box office as well. The Lion King collected $1.66 billion in its global lifetime, and Toy Story 5 will not be able to beat it. The Pixar sequel was released on June 19.

Box office summary of Toy Story 5

Domestic – $473.8 million

International – $624.3 million

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Odyssey China Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Jurassic World: Dominion As #9 Biggest Opening Day For Hollywood Films Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News