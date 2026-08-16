Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 2: It’s Now Kollywood’s 10th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026 In India! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Vishwanath And Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, had a rocking Saturday at the Indian box office. After exceeding expectations on the opening day, the film benefited from the Independence Day holiday boost and scored 20 crore+. With positive word of mouth in play, it saw an impressive surge in footfall. In the meantime, it has surpassed Dhanush’s Kara to become Kollywood’s 10th highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

How much did Vishwanath And Sons earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Tamil family entertainer witnessed a big surge on the first Saturday, day 2, scoring a solid 22.25 crore. Compared to day 1’s 15.35 crore, it has witnessed a jump of 44.95% or 45%. Overall, the film has earned 37.6 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 44.36 crore gross. Given the momentum, it’ll try to register another 20 crore day on Sunday, concluding the 3-day opening weekend in the range of 57-58 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 15.35 crore

Day 2 – 22.25 crore

Total – 37.6 crore

Becomes Kollywood’s 10th highest-grosser of 2026

With 37.6 crore, Vishwanath And Sons has surpassed Kara (37.56 crore) in just two days to become the 10th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 at the Indian box office. Today, on day 3, it’ll overtake Gatta Kusthi 2 (41.66 crore), LIK: Love Insurance Kompany (43.07 crore), and other films to claim the 4th spot.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Karuppu – 198.18 crore Jana Nayagan – 196.15 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 62.46 crore Youth – 52.53 crore Parasakthi – 52.46 crore Blast – 53.06 crore DC – 50.26 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany – 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 – 41.66 crore Vishwanath And Sons – 37.6 crore (2 days)

More about the film

Vishwanath And Sons is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas. It also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon. It was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking & Prediction: Strong Bookings With 11,500+ Shows, Targets 30 Crore Net On Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News