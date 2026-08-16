The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Entire Weekends Of 3 Blockbusters In 2 Days!

The Odyssey is gearing up for the biggest opening weekend of all time for Christopher Nolan movies at the box office in China. It has beaten the entire opening weekends of three Hollywood blockbusters in just two days. The epic nearly surpassed Tenet’s opening weekend collection in China on Saturday. It is poised to leave a mark with its three-day opening weekend at the Chinese box office. Keep scrolling for the detailed report.

The Odyssey’s two-day cume at the box office in China

The Christopher Nolan pic collected a solid $10.7 million on its first Saturday at the box office in China. It is the 9th biggest Saturday for Hollywood movies post-COVID. The collection went up by almost 29% from its pure Friday opening day. The film hit $26.6 million at the box office in China in just two days.

Beats the debut weekends of 3 Hollywood blockbusters in just two days

According to reports, The Odyssey has surpassed the opening weekend collections of Dune 2, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and Jurassic World: Rebirth in China in just 2 days. For the unversed, Jurassic World: Rebirth collected $25.8 million, Dune 2 raked and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earned $25.5 million in their opening weekends at the box office in China.

More about The Odyssey’s box office performance in China

Matt Damon‘s movie collected $4.4 million in pre-sales for today as it heads toward a strong debut in China. The Greek epic is tracking to earn between $35 million and $37 million in its three-day opening weekend at the box office in China. It will be the biggest debut for Nolan in the region. It would also be one of the biggest three-day weekends for Hollywood movies in post-COVID China.

The Odyssey takes place after the Trojan War, when Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and Calypso along the way. Christopher Nolan‘s epic was released in China on August 14 and worldwide on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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