Britney Spears wants to collaborate with Jay-Z on a Beyonce cover.

The 41-year-old singer is keen to team up with the 53-year-old rapper – who is married to the ‘Crazy In Love’ hitmaker – on a new version of her 2016 song ‘Daddy Lessons’.

Sharing a video of herself dancing to the track on Instagram, Britney wrote: “So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge … so I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually !!!

“Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it … what’s up ??? (sic)”

The song originally featured on Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ album seven years ago, while a remix featuring The Chicks came out later that year.

Over the summer, Britney returned to music with will.i.am on their collaboration ‘Mind Your Business’, and the Black Eyed Peas star admitted he’s always available to work with the ‘Womanizer’ singer.

He told Variety: “Whatever, however and whenever, Britney, I am there for her. She’s a darling to work with, an amazing human being. I’ll always make myself available to her.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time when she took to her social media to give a shout out to a fellow pop icon. In September, Britney shared a clip of hers inspired by Shakira’s Video Vanguard performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The performance included pulling off a knives choreography.

Spears captioned the post as, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon !!!”

