Tom Cruise is an unprecedented star of Hollywood’s action genre, and no one quite likes him! The actor once worked with Emily Blunt in the film Edge of Tomorrow; it also had some fantastic action sequences, but did you know Emily almost killed Cruise while filming one of the high-octane scenes, but the actor was nice enough to laugh it off? Stick to the end of the article to find out what happened.

Emily and Tom built a lovely friendship while working together in this film; we say that because probably only the Oppenheimer star had the courage to ask the Top Gun actor to go to a s*x club with her and her husband along with other friends. The actress once also shared how the actor was caring towards her after finding out she was pregnant.

In one of her appearances on Conan O’Brien’s TBS show, Tom Cruise’s lovely co-star Emily Blunt shared the incident when she almost him. They were engaged in a car sequence, and she rammed it against a tree while filming. Emily recalled, “I tear down this part, and Tom’s being very quiet behind me. I hear him under his breath as I approach the right-hand turn, going ‘Brake, brake, brake. Brake. Brake, brake, brake… Oh God. Brake, brake, brake. Brake it hard! Brake hard! I left it too late and so drove us into a tree … I almost killed Tom Cruise.”

Emily Blunt shared the incident in another interview of hers with Vulture and revealed that Tom Cruise was not at all angry; in fact, he laughed it off. The Devil Wears Prada star said, “He was actually laughing. And I told him, I said, “I thought you were being so annoying when you told me to say brake, and I apologize.”

Emily Blunt perfectly complimented Tom Cruise while performing the stunts and, along the way, developed a nice friendship as well.

On the work front, Emily was last seen in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, which performed really well at the box office, and its release in the same month as Mission: Impossible 7 impacted the Tom Cruise-led film.

