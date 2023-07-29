Shabana Azmi is one of the biggest names from the 70s and the 80s, and the veteran is currently making headlines for her recently released biggie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The actress is married to lyricist Javed Akhtar, and their love story was once the talk of Tinseltown. In a recent interview, Shabana opened up about the time she was humiliated on the sets of her film ‘Parvarish’ by the choreographer in front of junior artists and decided not to work in Hindi cinema further. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Parvarish was released in 1977 and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh, Shammi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in pivotal roles. Now talking about the scoop, Azmi had to do a dance number with Neetu in the film and had been asking for rehearsals since she wasn’t a very good dancer.

Talking to Adi Pocha in a podcast, Shabana Azmi said, “I cannot dance to save my life. I have two left feet. I had asked Kamal Master, he was the choreographer. I said, ‘Please give me rehearsals.’ He said rehearsal is not needed. You just have to clap. I said okay. But when we went on the set, it was a full-fledged dance number with a gun in one hand and a gun in the other. It was so frightening because I was with Neetu Singh. Even before I could figure out whether I should put my right foot or left foot, Neetu would have done two rehearsals and sat over there.”

The veteran was very nervous watching this and asked the choreographer if he could change a few steps and was shocked to see his reaction. Shabana Azmi added, “There were a lot of junior artists on the sets. He said, ‘Okay, lights off. Now Shabana Ji is now going to teach Kamal dance master what steps to do’. It was so humiliating and bad that I just ran off the set. I was in these ghastly clothes. I went out to find my car was not there so in those clothes I started walking barefoot to my house in Juhu, crying away and saying ‘I am not going to work in any Hindi film anymore. I just don’t want this humiliation.”

However, later, Parvarish’s director Manmohan Desai apologised to her upon knowing the entire episode and speaking about it; she said, “I said this is something I will never do again. That humiliation is something I come in touch with even today when I have to do a dance step which I am much more comfortable with now, but I get that tension. Horrible.”

What are your thoughts on Shabana Azmi almost quitting Bollywood after being humiliated by a choreographer on the sets of her film? Tell us in the space below.

