Bollywood veteran Dharmendra needs no introduction. The actor has been entertaining the masses for over the past six decades but his charm did not fade at all. He is still among the most active stars in the industry and enjoys bringing different roles to life and on screen. Dharmendra recently showed magic in Karan Johar’s comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. While the movie has received positive reviews, one thing that shocked the audience was a lip lock between the Sholay star and Shabana Azmi. Scroll down to learn was the 87-year-old star has to say about it.

RRKPK marks Karan Johar’s comeback to the director’s chair. The filmmaker has indeed brought the Bollywood magic back to life with the movie and viewers are enjoying it in theatres. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the pivotal roles.

Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmedra also play supporting roles and have added the Chaar Chaand to the film. [Spoiler Alert!] The Apne star portrayed the role of Rocky’s grandfather, while Azmi played Alia’s Rani’s grandmother. In one of the scenes, as Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi come face to face, the former who is paralysed in the film gets up from his chair to kiss his long-lost love. The lip-locking scene of the veteran stars left the viewers go in a frenzy as it was the most unexpected turn the movie took that they never imagined.

As the scene is making headlines ever the film was released, Dharmendra himself reacted to it via Twitter. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the actor shared a screenshot of a headline and urged his fans to watch the movie and witness how he is successfully portraying the role at the age of 87. He wrote, “Friends, R and R ki prem kahani Film… please see the film…..and inform.. ..how successful is your Dharam in playing his role…. at this age.”

Friends, R and R ki prem kahani Film 👍 … please see the film…..and inform .. ..how successful is your Dharam in playing his role …. at this age….🙏 pic.twitter.com/jlZBIHpARm — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 28, 2023

Reacting to his tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “Sir just came back from the show, you are amazing and your chemistry with Shabana ji @AzmiShabana is the highlight of the movie,” while another penned, “Senior citizens have a right to love, live and laugh as much as anyone else.Period.”

“Very perfect Dharmji An actor once a star forever,” penned a third one.

