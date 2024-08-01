Kapoor, who is preparing to play Lord Rama in a forthcoming film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, spoke about his developing relationship with Sanatana Dharma and how his upbringing influenced his spiritual outlook.

Kapoor disclosed that his religious perspective was greatly influenced by his family history. He clarified that his father was well-known for his intense religiosity and his conscientious practice of his faith. His mother, on the other hand, was less pious but nonetheless supported her husband by taking part in his religious activities.

Ranbir stated that his personal ideas were shaped by witnessing his parents’ disparate approaches to spirituality. He recounted how, growing up, he saw his father’s commitment and absorbed a positive outlook on spirituality and God.

Ranbir Kapoor Discusses His Spiritual Journey

Kapoor said that he discovered his manifestation powers at an early age. He learned that when he made prayers to God, he typically got what he asked for very easily. This revelation encouraged him to cultivate thankfulness rather than seeking more benefits. He defined his method as reserving his wishes for “a rainy day” and focused on expressing gratitude every night before going to bed.

The actor made it clear that, rather than focusing on achieving financial or temporal goals, his connection with God is firmly grounded in thankfulness. He clarified that he has never specifically begged God to intervene in his life, not even at trying moments like personal problems or times when he yearned for career achievement. Rather, he would rather keep up an attitude of gratitude for what he currently has.

Kapoor also revealed that he just studied Sanatana Dharma as part of his preparation for his role as Lord Rama. He stated that in recent years, he has spent significant time studying the ideas and impacts of Sanatana Dharma. This investigation has strengthened his faith in its teachings and solidified his dedication to its practices. Kapoor’s views demonstrate a genuine and ongoing relationship with his faith, highlighting an important component of his personal and professional development.

