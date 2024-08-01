Prabhas’ recent film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, secured a big hit and received great responses from audiences.

Prabhas is also teaming up with Mrunal Thakur for an upcoming film directed by Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi. This movie is scheduled to start filming in September of this year and is expected to be a period action drama based on the Razakar Movement. However, official details about the project have not yet been confirmed.

The Razakar Movement refers to the paramilitary group in the princely state of Hyderabad. They were responsible for defending Hyderabad from an Indian invasion. From November 1947 to August 1948 the Razakars became active as the Indian government pressured the Nizam of Hyderabad to disband them. When these demands were ignored the Indian Army launched an invasion. The Razakars resisted fiercely but were ultimately defeated leading to the disbandment of the group.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi has hinted that his film with Prabhas will explore an alternate history setting. During an event at NIT Warangal he shared that the film would be a period action drama and delve into this unique historical context.

On the professional front, Prabhas has recently enjoyed success with Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD. Next, he will appear in Kannappa directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. Additionally Prabhas has announced a new project titled The Raja Saab directed by Maruthi, which will be his first foray into the romantic horror-comedy genre. Besides Prabhas, the film will feature Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal in the lead roles along with Riddhi Kumar and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is set to release in multiple languages like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Must Read: Lesser-Known Siblings Of South Indian Stars: From Dulquer’s Sister Kutty Surumi To Sai Pallavi’s Sister Pooja Kannan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News