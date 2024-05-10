If there’s one actor who is quite busy due to back-to-back movies in his hands, it is Prabhas. From Kalki 2898 AD to The Raja Saab, the actor has been working on several exciting projects. One such movie is “Kannappa”. It’s a Telugu film which features a spectacular cast, with Vishnu Manchu headlining the mythological drama.

Kannappa is a movie based on Hindu mythology. It is about a man who was a Lord Shiva devotee. Per the mythology, he removed one of his eyes to offer to a Shiva Lingam. Mukesh Kumar Singh is helming the Telugu film. Recently, Akshay Kumar completed shooting his cameo in the Vishnu Manchu starrer. Now, Prabhas is all set to start working on it.

Update on Prabhas in the Kannappa Movie

A few hours ago, Vishnu Manchu took to his social media to share a poster from the film. The poster features Prabhas’ feet, dressed in his character. The Luckunnodu star captioned the post, “My brother joined the shoot #Prabhas #kannappa”. In the comments, fans can’t contain their excitement. One person wrote, “Something big is coming”. Another replied to Vishnu’s post, “He is the only one In Indian Cinema who can pull any role with ease.. He’s non other than our God Rebel Star Prabhas..One of the Greatest of All time appt”.

Check out Prabhas’ Poster for Kannappa –

Along with Akshay Kumar and Prabhas, the film also features Mohanlal, Sarathkumar, and Mohan Babu. There is no update on the release date yet.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will also feature as a lead star in Kalki 2898 AD this year, directed by Nag Ashwin. The sci-fi fantasy thriller also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. It will release in theatres on June 27, 2024. The actor is also a part of Maruthi Dasari’s The Raja Saab, which also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. He also has Salaar 2 and Spirit in his kitty.

