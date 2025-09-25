Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen led Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra refuses to slow down. The Malayalam dark-fantasy superhero flick is now close to beating Manjummel Boys at the Indian box office. It is also close to achieving a never-before-seen feat for Malayalam cinema worldwide. Scroll below for the latest day 28 report!

Lokah Chapter 1 Domestic Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dominic Arun’s directorial added 1.05 crore to the kitty on day 28. It has witnessed another decline from 1.15 crore earned on the previous day. The overall box office collection in India reaches 141.30 crore net, which is about 166.73 crores in gross earnings!

Lokah Chapter 1 is made on a reported budget of 30 crores. In 28 days, the makers minted profits of 371%. It is a super-duper hit at the Indian box office and the most profitable Mollywood film of 2025.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Overseas Run

Despite completing 4 weeks in theatres, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is still minting moolah at the overseas box office. It has accumulated 116.10 crores, becoming the #2 Malayalam grosser of all time, after L2: Empuraan (142.25 crores).

Could achieve a never-before-seen feat for Malayalam cinema!

Most would know that the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. The global total stands at 282.83 crore gross.

Lokah Chapter 1 is only 17.17 crores away from entering the 300 crore club, the first-ever for Mollywood. However, it must showcase a good jump during the upcoming weekend, because the daily earnings will fall below one crore during the weekdays.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (28 days)

India net: 141.30 crores

India gross: 166.73 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 371%

Overseas gross: 116.10 crores

Worldwide gross: 282.83 cror es

es Verdict: Super-duper hit

