Mollywood superhero flick Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is maintaining an impressive hold at the box office. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer will soon become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in history of India. Scroll below for a detailed day 27 report!

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 27

As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 added 1.15 crore to the kitty on day 27. It has already performed to its optimum, which is why there’s barely any boost due to the discounted Tuesday. It witnessed another slight drop compared to the 1.25 crores garnered on the 4th Monday.

The net collection in India lands at 140.25 crores, which is about 165.29 crores in gross earnings. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It has left Thudarum, L2: Empuraan and other biggies way behind!

Take a look at the language-wise box office breakdown below:

Malayalam: 108.9 crores

Tamil: 14.18 crores

Telugu: 13.61 crores

Hindi: 3.56 crores

Total: 140.25 crores

Lokah Chapter 1 set to beat Manjummel Boys

With its excellent run in the overseas circuit, Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer managed to surpass every single Malayalam grosser worldwide. However, it is yet to surpass the domestic collection of Manjummel Boys.

Manjummel Boys concluded its lifetime box office run at 142 crores back in 2024. Lokah Chapter 1 now needs only 1.75 crores from rewriting history!

Check out the top 3 Mollywood grossers of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Manjummel Boys: 142 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 140.25 crores Thudarum: 122 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (27 days)

India net: 140.25 crores

India gross: 165.49 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 367.5%

Overseas gross: 116 crores

Worldwide gross: 281.49 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

