Pawan Kalyan led OG is heading for a record-breaking start at the Indian box office. The gangster action drama has already emerged as his highest opener in history! But the best is yet to come, as it is competing against Salaar among the top 10 adult openers of all time. Scroll below for the day 1 box office prediction.

OG is enjoying immense pre-release buzz!

Sujeeth’s directorial is enjoying tremendous pre-release hype not only in India but worldwide. According to the latest advance booking updates, it has already earned 50 crore+.

There are still a few hours until the pre-sales conclude, and They Call Him OG has already clocked the highest pre-sales in Indian cinema in 2025. It has gone way past Coolie (37.3 crores), which earlier held the #1 spot.

Already scores the highest opening day of 2025 in Telugu!

Even before the big release, They Call Him OG has begun its successful streak. It has already surpassed every single day 1 collection of Telugu films of 2025. Sujeeth’s directorial will make the highest Tollywood opening, surpassing Game Changer (54 crores).

Where will it stand among the top 10 adult openers of all time?

According to the current predictions, Pawan Kalyan starrer could easily clock 70-75 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. This includes 63-65 crores from Telangana and AP while the remaining is from rest of the nation. With that, it will leave behind every single opening day collection of Indian adult openers in history except two.

OG will definitely stay behind Prabhas’ Salaar. However, the real battle will be against Rajinikanth’s Coolie. It looks like Pawan Kalyan will earn over 65 crores and steal the 2nd spot.

Take a look at the top 10 adult openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Salaar – 92 crores Coolie – 65 crores Animal – 63.8 crores HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crores Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Raayan – 13.7 crores Grand Masti – 12.5 crores Veere Di Wedding – 10.7 crores Raaz 3 – 10.5 crores

