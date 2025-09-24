Akshay Kumar is on a record-breaking spree! It would be safe to say that Jolly LLB 3 is performing better than a chunk of his post-COVID releases. On the first Monday, it surpassed Samrat Prithviraj. Now, within 24 hours, it has left behind the domestic lifetime of Ram Setu. Scroll below for the day 6 box office updates!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6

There isn’t much competition at the ticket windows as Baaghi 4 has almost saturated its run. According to the official figures, Jolly LLB 3 showcased good growth on the discounted Tuesday, adding 6.50 crores to the kitty. It saw a 18% jump compared to the 5.50 crores earned on day 5.

The net box office collection in India lands at 65.61 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 77.41 crores. There’s no prominent release this coming Friday, which will give this Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starrer another week to add footfalls smoothly.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 12.50 crores

Day 2: 20 crores

Day 3: 21 crores

Day 4: 5.50 crores

Day 5: 6.50 crores

Total: 65.50 crores

Jolly LLB 3 beats Ram Setu!

In 2022, Akshay Kumar came up with the action-adventure, Ram Setu. It was released on October 25, 2022, and raked in 64 crores in its lifetime. Abhishek Sharma’s directorial was a box office flop.

Jolly LLB 3 is now Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era, as it has surpassed Ram Setu. The next target is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (66 crores), which will be easily crossed today.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection) here:

Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores OMG 2: 150 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Jolly LLB 3: 65.50 crores Ram Setu: 64 crores Bachchhan Paandey: 50.25 crores

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 5

India net: 65.50 crores

India gross: 77.29 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: On Track To Beat The Exorcist & Enter All-Time Top 3 Horrors List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News