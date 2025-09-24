This year’s horror movies are having a blast at the cinemas. The Conjuring: Last Rites is winning hearts with its scares and is now on track to crack the all-time top-three horror films list worldwide. To achieve this feat, The Conjuring 4 will have to beat The Exorcist. Keep scrolling for further deets.

The Conjuring 4 received mixed reviews, but that did not hinder its collections. The fans are already in the spooky mood for Halloween next month, it seems, as they are giving so much love to it. The Michael Chaves-directed installment has also become the biggest horror flick of the year. The movie also earned a benchmark collection at the box office.

The Conjuring 4’s latest box office collection worldwide

According to the latest report, The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $1 million on its third Monday. The movie dropped by 45.8% from last Monday despite losing 389 theaters last Friday. The Conjuring 4 has crossed the $150 million milestone and now stands domestically at the $151.5 million cume.

Internationally, The Conjuring 4 collected $249.5 million and is set to cross $250 million. The worldwide box office collection has hit $401.00 million. It is the highest-grossing horror film of the year worldwide.

On track to beat The Exorcist

According to The Numbers‘ report, The Conjuring: Last Rites is the fourth-highest-grossing horror film ever. It achieved that rank by surpassing Sinners. The Conjuring 4 is now on track to surpass The Exorcist’s worldwide haul and crack the top three of that list.

1973’s The Exorcist is a classic horror film that collected $430.87 million at the worldwide box office. The Conjuring 4 is tracking to earn between $490 million and $500 million in its worldwide run. The Conjuring: Last Rites will thus eventually surpass The Exorcist and become the third biggest horror movie worldwide. If it earns within this range, then Last Rites will also surpass It: Chapter Two and become the second-highest-grossing horror movie ever worldwide.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s last Conjuring movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites, was released in theaters on September 5.

Box Office Summary

North America – $151.5 million

International – $249.5 million

Worldwide – $401.0 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Korea Box Office: Closes In On Outgrossing Brad Pitt’s F1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News