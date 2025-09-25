Pawan Kalyan’s OG has registered its first record even before the film opened at the box office. The Telugu film has managed to register the best ticket pre-sales of 2025 on BookMyShow. In fact, it has also entered the top 5 pre-sales of all time ever since the trending feature was introduced.

Surpasses Every Single Telugu Film Of 2025

Pawan Kalyan surpasses every single Telugu film of 2025 with its pre-sales. It dethroned Ram Charan from number 1 spot. Game Changer, till date registered the biggest pre-sales of 2025 for a Telugu film on BMS. The film registered a ticket pre-sales of 815K on BMS.

OG Box Office Pre-Sales

OG has registered the biggest pre-sales of 2025 for a Telugu film. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan’s film is now also the fifth best pre-sales of all time, surpassing Pushpa 2’s 3 million, Kalki 2898 AD’s 1.72 million, Salaar’s 1.66 million, and Devara’s 1.31 million ticket pre-sales.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Telugu film on BMS in 2025.

OG: 950K Game Changer: 815K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 503K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K HIT 3: 336K Kingdom: 268K Daaku Maharaaj: 235K Mirai: 194K Thandel: 155K Kuberaa: 146K

Will The Record Continue For The Opening?

It would be interesting to see if OG manages to continue this record-breaking spree on the opening day. The film needs to register a ticket sales of 1.75 million on day 1 to beat Pushpa 2.

However, to register the biggest ticket sales for a Telugu film on the opening day in 2025 on BMS, OG needs to surpass Game Changer. Ram Charan‘s film registered a ticket sale of 398K on day 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

